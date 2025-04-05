Vanderbilt Bowling Faces Elimination at NCAA Regionals: The Anchor, April 5, 2025
Vanderbilt’s bowling team has a long day ahead of itself in its NCAA Regional tournament.
The Commodores will face Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday morning after going 2-1 in Friday’s opening matches (Vanderbilt did beat Fairleigh Dickinson). But they lost to Wichita State in the semifinals and will face Fairleigh Dickinson in an elimination match. The winner will face Wichita State for the NCAA Regional championship later on Sunday.
“I thought we started out fairly strong in the traditional game," Vanderbilt coach John Williamson said. "But to FDU’s credit, they threw a lot of doubles in the 10th frame and got a little bit of momentum going into the Baker point. It wasn’t until the third or fourth Baker game [in the best-of-seven] that I thought we started getting comfortable. I compliment our team and our effort, because we were a 10th frame away from being down 3-0, but we were able to battle back and win that one.”
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Bowling: Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dikinson, NCAA Regional Tournament, 8 a.m., Lansing, Michigan
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Florida Relays
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Mason Rudolph Championship, Round 2, 8 a.m.
Lacrosse: Temple vs. Vanderbilt, 10:30 a.m., ESPN+
Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, noon; Eastern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida noon, SECN+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Bowling: Vanderbilt at NCAA Regional Tournament, Lansing, Michigan
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Florida Relays
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Mason Rudolph Championship, Round 1/2, 8 a.m.
Women’s Tennis: No. 1 Georgia 4, Vanderbilt 3
Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt 6, Florida 0
Volleyball: Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Our opportunity is to set high standards in terms of the student as athlete and … still perform well on the athletic playing field.”- Gordon Gee