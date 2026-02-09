Vanderbilt Bowling FInishes Weekend Strong: The Anchor

Vanderbilt bowling had a great weekend at the Storm Flyer Classic, finishing second place by the end of the three-day event.

Vanderbilt’s first two days of the event earned itself the No. 3 seed for the final day of the tournament. The Commodores were matched up against Sacred Heart to start the day and won in the final game 248-200.

Then, Vanderbilt took on Sam Houston State in the second round in a best of seven series. Vanderbilt took the first three games, but the Bearkats roared back with three consecutive wins of their own. But in the all-or-nothing game, Vanderbilt was victorious, beating Sam Houston State 202-171 in a decisive second round finale.

That put Vanderbilt in the championship series against Jacksonville State. Unfortunately for the Commodores, they could not get much going in the final round and lost to the Gamecocks in five games.

“Today was a tough championship Sunday,” Vanderbilt bowling head coach John Williamson said. “We had two really good rounds to start. We came from behind to beat a really good Sacred Heart team in game 7, and we jumped out to a big lead on Sam Houston and were able to weather the storm and win in game 7. I thought we had opportunities against Jacksonville State but ultimately came up short. We competed very hard all weekend, and this weekend was a steady improvement from the last event. We look forward to the Nebraska event in two weeks as another opportunity to improve and compete.”

The only Vanderbilt connection that was involved in the Super Bowl was New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby. Ashby was on the field nine times during the game as the Patriots punted eight times and kicked one extra point in a 29-13 losing effort to the Seattle Seahawks.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis got back in the win column Sunday afternoon at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, beating Illinois on its home court 4-0.

Despite coming off a loss, Vanderbilt men’s basketball is still one of just 12 teams to be ranked in the top 25 offensively and defensively in KenPom. This statistic applies to every national champion but one since 2002.

Vanderbilt bowling placed second at the Storm Flyer Classic.

Vanderbilt women's tennis beat Illinois 4-0.

No. 7 Vanderbilt women's basketball vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

