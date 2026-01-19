Vanderbilt Bowling Starts Spring Off Strong: The Anchor

Vanderbilt bowling had a good start to its spring season at the Northeast Classic over the weekend, an event hosted by Sacred Heart. The Commodores finished as the runner-up in the event, falling in the event championship to Jacksonville State.

In the first round, Vanderbilt lost 4-1 to Jacksonville State and had to face Wichita State to earn its way back to the championship round against the Gamecocks. The Commodores and the Shockers traded wins before Vanderbilt won the final three matches to advance to the championship.

In the title, Vanderbilt once again lost to Jacksonville State 4-1, leading to Vanderbilt finished the weekend with a record of 11-2.

“It was a great weekend overall, picking up where we left off in the fall,” Vanderbilt bowling head coach John Williamson said. “Each tournament has been better than the one before, which is good to see after such a long break. Best-of-seven matches are fun, and when you get teams playing at a high level it can come down to who made the least number of mistakes.”

“We made some errors today that we didn’t make all weekend that ended up costing us, but we played really well all weekend. We have a short week before we go back again. Hopefully we can get some time to regroup and go back with a smaller, more elite field. It will be a fun test and I’m sure we’ll be ready for it.”

Today’s Commodores Schedule

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. No. 8 Michigan, 1:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

Vanderbilt bowling finished in second place at the Northeast Classic.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt women’s basketball looks to continue its undefeated season Monday afternoon in a neutral side, heavyweight fight against No. 8 Michigan. The Commodores are one of two unbeatens remaining in the sport heading into the Coretta King Classic in New Jersey.

Vanderbilt and Michigan will be televised nationally on FOX at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

25 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Henry Russell (Red) Sanders, who died suddenly and shockingly in a downtown Los Angeles hotel room last week, was one of the few men in football coaching who genuinely merited the accolade "wizard." Whatever special talents of psychology and acumen coaching took, Red Sanders had them in abundance.” James Murray, Sports Illustrated

