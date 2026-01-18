Vanderbilt Men’s Tennis Gets Road Victory: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s tennis had itself a great Saturday on the road against Northwestern. Vanderbilt went to Evanston, Illinois and took down the Wildcats 6-1.

Vanderbilt got the first point of the game as sophomore Pablo Martinez Gomez and freshman Hoyoung Roh got a 6-1 victory over Northwestern’s Chad Miller and Carter Pate and senior Nathan Cox and junior Hugo Coquelin beat Northwestern’s Dylan Charlap and Vincent Yang 6-2.

In singles, it was a tightly contested match. Four of the six singles matchups went the distance of three sets.

Vanderbilt got points in singles from Satterfield, Coquelin, Cox, Panarin and Hoyoung to take a 6-0 lead and put the match between the two schools out of reach.

“It was a good first road test for the guys today,” Vanderbilt men’s tennis head coach Scott Brown said. “We faced a tough Northwestern team that plays well on their home courts. They brought a good crowd, so it was a really good test for our guys, and I was really happy with the way we fought and battled through adversity. Everybody faced adversity today, whether it was in singles or doubles, and I thought we did a great job overall responding to that.”

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt bowling at the Northeast Classic, Day 3 at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Western Kentucky 7-0.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Northwestern 6-1.

No. 10 Vanderbilt men’s basketball lost to No. 19 Florida 98-94.

Vanderbilt swimming lost to Southern Illinois 183.5-75.5

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Belmont 7-0.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt women’s tennis season started Saturday. The Commodores played a doubleheader against Western Kentucky and Belmont, shutting both schools out 7-0. Vanderbilt women’s tennis is back in action Jan. 24 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend against Notre Dame.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

26 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On Vanderbilt’s streak of at least one 3-pointer in 1,080 games was snapped on this date in 2020:] “Basically, once we got down to the end of the game and hadn’t made a 3, fans were more concerned about the 3s than us really even getting baskets. Guys were playing their ass off and trying to compete. So it happens, man. I felt for those kids because they were out there playing and trying to compete and trying to do things the right way, and it just didn’t work out for them.” Jerry Stackhouse

