Vanderbilt Bowling to Start Season Ranked Highly: The Anchor
Vanderbilt bowling has received its preseason rankings for the upcoming season. The Commodores will start the season ranked No. 3 in the preseason National Tenpin Coaches Association poll.
Vanderbilt got seven votes to be ranked No. 1 in the poll. It comes in third to start the season behind No. 1 Jacksonville State and No. 2 Nebraska. Vanderbilt starts the season at the Chelsea Gilliam Penguin Classic in Youngstown, Ohio where it will face off against No. 4 Youngstown State, who is the defending national champion.
Vanderbilt returns this season with a loaded roster that has three All-Americans and a second-team All-American transfer. Victoria Varano is perhaps the biggest weapon Vanderbilt bowling has coming back this season. The senior three-time All-American and won All-Conference USA honors twice. Vanderbilt also has All-American honorable mention Haley Lindley and 2024-2025 All-Rookie First Team Sydney Bohn.
The Commodores also brought in junior transfer Dannielle Henderson from Jacksonville State, last season’s national runner-up. Last season, Henderson was named to second-team All-American honors and All-Conference USA honors.
Vanderbilt’s bowling season starts on Oct. 17 at the aforementioned Chelsea Gilliam Penguin Classic before going to the Destination Orlando tournament in Orlando, Florida Oct. 24.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt baseball at Utah (Exhibition), Friday Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. CT.
Vanderbilt Men’s Tennis at Ohio Valley Regional Championships Oct. 10-14.
Vanderbilt volleyball at Auburn, Friday Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt soccer vs. Missouri, Friday Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt volleyball at Florida, Sunday Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt volleyball is coming off its first SEC conference win since the return of the program this season. The Commodores swept Arkansas 3-0 in the match to improve to 5-8 on the season.
The program returned this year after a 45-year hiatus that began in 1980. Vanderbilt volleyball will look for its second SEC win of the season at Auburn on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
24 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
"Nobody on the team wanted Coach [C.M.] Newton to resign. All that stuff did was make us more determined to win."- Barry Goheen