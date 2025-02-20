Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Coach Named To Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Watch List: The Anchor, February 20, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Joe Gaither

Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph works the sidelines during the first quarter against Tennessee at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph works the sidelines during the first quarter against Tennessee at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt women's basketball coach Shea Ralph was named to the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year Watch List on Wednesday. She is one of 15 coaches selected to the watchlist and it's the first time the fourth-year Vanderbilt coach has been chosen.

Ralph has the Commodores on the verge of their second-straight 20-win season and has the program poised to make a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance while bouncing in and out of the AP Top 25 poll throughout the year.

She's 70-55 through four years at Vanderbilt with one NCAA Tournament and one WNIT berth to her resume.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

  • Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network +, 94.9 The Fan
  • Swimming and Diving: Vanderbilt at SEC Championships, Watch

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt baseball is featured in this year's edition of MLB The Show. The Commodores are one of eight programs to have space in the professional baseball game along with Texas, Cal Sate Fullerton, TCU, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA and LSU.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

192 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Vanderbilt is the best team in the South and one of the best in the nation. No Southern team, recruited by any means, has classed with it. This team was secured by honest athletic methods. No inducements are held out for athletes to go to Vanderbilt. The team has been built up by methods above criticism and it proves one thing, that honesty pays in college athletics as well as elsewhere.”

Atlanta Journal

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Home/Other Sports