Vanderbilt Coach Named To Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Watch List: The Anchor, February 20, 2025
Vanderbilt women's basketball coach Shea Ralph was named to the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year Watch List on Wednesday. She is one of 15 coaches selected to the watchlist and it's the first time the fourth-year Vanderbilt coach has been chosen.
Ralph has the Commodores on the verge of their second-straight 20-win season and has the program poised to make a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance while bouncing in and out of the AP Top 25 poll throughout the year.
She's 70-55 through four years at Vanderbilt with one NCAA Tournament and one WNIT berth to her resume.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network +, 94.9 The Fan
- Swimming and Diving: Vanderbilt at SEC Championships, Watch
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Men's Basketball: No. 17 Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 61
- Lacrosse: Vanderbilt 19, Mercer 7
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt baseball is featured in this year's edition of MLB The Show. The Commodores are one of eight programs to have space in the professional baseball game along with Texas, Cal Sate Fullerton, TCU, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA and LSU.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
192 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Vanderbilt is the best team in the South and one of the best in the nation. No Southern team, recruited by any means, has classed with it. This team was secured by honest athletic methods. No inducements are held out for athletes to go to Vanderbilt. The team has been built up by methods above criticism and it proves one thing, that honesty pays in college athletics as well as elsewhere.”- Atlanta Journal