Vanderbilt Commodores Women’s Lacrosse Releases Tough Schedule
The Vanderbilt Commodores women’s lacrosse team is preparing for the 2025 season with the season opener set for Feb. 8 on the road at Cincinnati.
The program released its regular-season schedule recently, with the Commodores set to play 17 games this season, with five of them in American Athletic Conference play.
Because the SEC does not sponsor lacrosse, the Commodores play in the AAC with James Madison, Charlotte, USF, East Carolina and Old Dominion.
Vanderbilt has put together a strong non-conference slate, which includes rising power Clemson, which visits Nashville on Feb. 12. The Tigers were No. 27 in the NCAA women’s lacrosse RPI rankings after last season.
Other top teams set to face the Commodores include Denver (No. 12 last year), James Madison (No. 19) and Coastal Carolina (No. 32).
Vandy is coming off a 9-9 season in 2024, including a 3-3 record in AAC action. The Commodores advanced to the AAC Tournament, where they lost to Florida in the first round, 17-8.
Along with returning players, the Commodores are hoping that a half-dozen transfers signed last year will be able to help elevate the program.
Those transfers include midfield Maddie Barkate, defensive player McKenna Harden, goalie Caelan Jones, defensive player Aly Moss, midfielder Jackie Norsworthy and defensive player Katie Poretsky.
Vanderbilt will start AAC action on March 15 against James Madison at home, followed by road trips to Charlotte on March 22 and South Florida on March 19.
The top four teams in the league will visit Norfolk, Virginia, on May 1-3 to compete for the conference title while the NCAA Tournament is slated to begin May 9.
2025 Vanderbilt Lacrosse Schedule
(all times central; home games in bold; all home games at Vanderbilt Lacrosse Complex, Nashvile, Tenn.; *-denotes conference games.
Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.
Feb. 12 – vs. Clemson, 2 p.m.
Feb. 15 – at Denver, 1 p.m.
Feb. 19 – at Mercer, 11 a.m.
Feb. 22 – vs. Ohio State, noon
March 5 – vs. Louisville, noon
March 8 – at Arizona State, noon
March 12 – at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m.
March 15 – vs. James Madison*, noon
March 19 – vs. Rider, 5 p.m.
March 22 – at Charlotte*, 11 a.m.
March 29 – at South Florida*, 11 a.m.
April 5 – vs. Temple, 10:30 a.m.
April 12 – at East Carolina*, 10 a.m.
April 16 – at Lindenwood, noon
April 23 – vs. Xavier, TBA
April 26 – vs. Old Dominion*, noon
May 1-3 – AAC Tournament (Norfolk, Virginia)