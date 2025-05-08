Vanderbilt Completes Comeback to Move On: The Anchor, May 8, 2025
For the fourth-straight year, Vanderbilt’s women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Championships, capping off a comeback that came down to the final putt.
Junior Lynn Lim need to a made three-foot putt to advance the Commodores and she drained it. Vanderbilt shot a 5-under par round Wednesday and ended the tournament one stroke ahead TCU for the final and final qualifying spot.
“What a comeback by a group of absolute dawgs,” Vanderbilt coach Greg Allen said. “I am so proud of the fight this group showed the last two days. Not once did they ever hang their head after the first round and they never stopped believing. They showed great composure all day today and, like yesterday, it was a complete team effort.”
Ava Merrill and Angelina Tolentino led the Dores with 2-under 70s Wednesday. Tillie Claggett went 1-under at 71 and Lynn Lim came home at even-par to score for the Dores. Sara Im finished 2-over for the day.
Vanderbilt will be one of the 30 teams headed to Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, for the NCAA Championships beginning May 16.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Golf: NCAA Lexington Regional, Final Round
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt bowling coach John Williamson announced the additions of Katelyn Abigania, Avery Domaguin and Tamia Yeager as part of the 2025 recruiting class.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
115 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I think rules are for people who can’t follow directions; I think standards are for people who aspire to do special things.”- Tim Corbin
