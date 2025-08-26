Vanderbilt Golf Senior Named to Preseason Watch List: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s golf senior Wells Williams has been named to the 2025-2025 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel Fall Watch List, announced by Golfweek and Golf Channel. The award goes to the best male collegiate golfer in the nation.
Williams is coming off a year where he averaged a 70.65 score against in 37 rounds throughout the season. He also won the Southwestern Invitational as he finished 5-under 208 and then won the Mason Rudolph Championship to end the season. Williams enters the season as the No. 6 ranked golfer in the PGA Tour University preseason rankings.
At the Mason Rudolph Championship, Williams had the fifth-lowest three-round score in Vanderbilt men’s golf history. His best round of the season came in the first round of the event where he finished 8-under in the round.
The Commodores finished last season ranked No. 16 in the nation, where they were eliminated in the fourth round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Vanderbilt men’s golf begins its 20245-2026 season Aug. 29 at the 2025 Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California. The three-round event will conclude on Aug. 31.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt volleyball hosts its first match of the season on Friday as it welcomes the Belmont Bruins. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.
Belmont is coming off a 11-19 season in the Missouri Valley Conference and it is the first ever meeting between these two schools.
“We have 17 athletes who care deeply about this program, and we cannot wait to showcase our hard work in front of a hometown crowd that has already shown our program so much support,” head coach Anders Nelson said. “We are grateful to Vanderbilt Health for joining this community as our official healthcare provider and sponsor for Match 1 and season 1.”
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
4 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“I think he’s the best third baseman in the country. He might be the best player in the country. He flashes five tools. He runs very well. He is a great teammate and cares about other people which goes a long way when you’re talking about leadership.”- Tim Corbin on Pedro Alvarez