Vanderbilt Golfer to Play in Arnold Palmer Cup: The Anchor, April 30, 2025
Vanderbilt men’s golf junior Wells Williams was selected to represent the United States at the 29th Arnold Palmer Cup, as the 2025 teams were announced Tuesday on Golf Channel.
Williams leads No. 18/17-ranked Vanderbilt with two individual wins this season and has posted a team-best three top-five finishes.
A dozen Commodores have competed at the Palmer Cup, while Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh led Team USA back in 2019. At last year’s event, Vandy seniors Gordon Sargent and Jackson Van Paris helped the United States win the Palmer Cup on International soil for the first time since 2018.
This year’s United States team selections include Carson Bacha (Auburn), Anna Davis (Auburn), Ethan Fang (Oklahoma State), Megha Ganne (Stanford), Josiah Gilbert (Auburn), Jackson Koivun (Auburn), Jasmine Koo (Southern California), Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss), Jacob Modleski (Notre Dame), Sebastian Moss (Louisville), Farah O’Keefe (Texas), Catherine Park (Southern California), Macy Pate (Wake Forest), Kiara Romero (Oregon), Amanda Sambach (Virginia), Preston Stout (Oklahoma State), Jase Summy (Oklahoma), Kendall Todd (Arkansas), Wells Williams (Vanderbilt), and Kelly Xu (Stanford). Adam Duncan (Colorado Christian) and Mary Kelly Mulcahy (Findlay) were the non-Division I selections. Head Coaches Kalen Anderson and Nick Clinard selected Lauryn Nguyen (Northwestern) and Jack Turner (Florida), respectively, as their coach’s picks.
International team selections include Daniel Bennett (Texas; South Africa), Carla Bernat (Kansas State; Spain), Carolina Chacarra (Wake Forest; Spain), Pablo Ereño (UCLA; Spain), Charlie Forster (Long Beach State; England), Eila Galitsky (South Carolina; Thailand), Justin Hastings (San Diego State; Cayman Islands), Filip Jakubcik (Arizona; Czech Republic), Lauren Kim (Texas; Canada), Phichaksn Maichon (Texas A&M, Thailand), Maria José Marin (Arkansas; Colombia), Michael Mjaaseth (Arizona State; Norway), Meja Örtengren (Stanford; Sweden), Gabriel Palacios (Utah; Guatemala), Andrea Revuelta (Stanford; Spain), Louise Rydqvist (South Carolina; Sweden), Árni Sveinsson (LSU; Iceland), Mirabel Ting (Florida State; Malaysia), Tyler Weaver (Florida State; England), and Lottie Woad (Florida State; England). Elice Fredriksson (Halmstad, Sweden) and Ross Laird (Stirling, Scotland) were selected as representatives of The R&A’s Student Tour Series. Head Coaches Stew Burke and Aaron O’Callaghan selected Caitlyn Macnab (Ole Miss; South Africa) and Connor Graham (Texas Tech; Scotland), respectively, as their coach’s picks.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 15 Vanderbilt 5, Indiana State 2
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt student-athletes Caroline Betts and Charlie Clark are the Commodore’s nominees for the 2025 H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar Athlete-of-the-Year award it was announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
122 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
[On controversial loss at Tennessee in 1981] “It was a very close game, the 4-7 team was a good team,” Arnold said. “It should have been better than that, it was home cooking in Knoxville. Things can be proved by film, whether anybody wants to admit that or not. It can be.”- Jim Arnold
Check Us Out On:
TwitteR/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky