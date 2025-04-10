Vanderbilt Golfers Receive SEC Honors: The Anchor, April 10, 2025
A pair of Vanderbilt golfers received SEC weekly honors on Wednesday. Junior Wells Williams was named the SEC Co-Golfer of the Week and Ryan Downes was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Williams earned his first career SEC Golfer of the Week selection after carding a career-best 15-under 198 to win the 2025 Mason Rudolph Championship. His 198 is the fifth-lowest three-round total in program history. It’s also Williams’ second individual title this season after winning the Southwestern Invitational back on Jan. 29 with a 54-hole total of 5-under 208.
Downes picked up his first career SEC Freshman of the Week honor after tying the Vanderbilt record for the lowest 18-hole total and single-round score vs. par. The Longmeadow, Massachusetts, native carded 10-under 61 in Round 1 at the 2025 Mason Rudolph Championship.
Vanderbilt will be off until later this month when the Commodores head to St. Simons Island, Georgia for the 2025 SEC Men’s Golf Championship at Sea Island Golf Club.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., watch here
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt freshman Trinetra Vijayakumar was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after winning a pair of singles matches against No. 1 Georgia and No. 18 South Carolina.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I told our players don’t listen to this business about a lame duck coach. I may be a duck and I may be lame, but I’m not a lame duck.”- C.M. Newton when hired at Vanderbilt