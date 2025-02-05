Vanderbilt Guard Named AP Player of the Week: The Anchor, February 5, 2025
Vanderbilt freshman guard Mikayla Blakes was named Associated Press National Player of the Week after she set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record with 53 points against the Florida Gators.
Blakes is the only NCAA Division I player to score 50 or more points in a game and averaged 34.5 points 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 assists across both games last week. The 2024 McDonald’s All-American from Somerset, N.J. is averaging 22.1 points, three rebounds and three assists per game while the Commodores are currently 18-5 and sit in sixth place in the SEC.
In addition to earning AP Player of the Week, Blakes also won United State Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week for the third straight week and SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt at MTSU, 5 p.m. CT
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women's Golf: Vanderbilt finished second place at the Puerto Rico shooting a cumulative 6-under par for the two round event. Arkansas finished first at 15-under.
Did You Notice?
- Freshman guard Mikayla Blakes was named to the 2025 Ann Meyers Drysdal Shooting Guard of the Year Award top 10 watch list as she's been one of the Commodores's best players this season.
- Vanderbilt junior utility player RJ Austin was named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America Third Team. He led the 'Dores in batting average runs, hits, RBI and stolen bases as a sophomore in 2024. He was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and the 2024 SEC Community Service team. Additionally, Baseball America listed Austin as the "Fastest Runner" among it's preseason selections.
Vanderbilt women's lacross team announced its themes and celebrations for their upcoming home games this season. The following organizations will be honored and celebrated at each game.
Feb. 12 vs. Clemson:Black History Month Celebration | Staff and Faculty Appreciation
Feb. 22 vs. Ohio State:Youth Day | Postgame Autographs
March 5 vs. Louisville:One Love x Project Safe
March 15 vs. James Madison:Salute to Service
March 18 vs. Rider:Pride
April 8 vs. Temple:Alumni Day | ‘Stacks with Lax’ Pancake Brunch
April 23 vs. Xavier:Morgan’s Message
April 26 vs. Old Dominion:Graduates Day
