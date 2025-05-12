Vanderbilt in Good Place After First Round: The Anchor, May 12, 2025
After one day of play at the 2025 Amherst NCAA Regional, No. 3-seed Vanderbilt finds itself in third place after being one of four teams to post Round 1 scores under par.
The Commodores turned in a 2-under par 278 teams score on Sunday, with senior Jackson Van Paris led the Commodores with a 3-under 67 and sophomore Chase Nevins had a 1-under 69 and led the team with six birdies in the opening round.
“It was a long day, but I’m proud of how our guys withstood it to get the first round in,” Thomas F. Roush, M.D., and Family Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “I felt like Jackson played great today and finished off with a great birdie on 18. It was big for us to watch that one go in.
Vanderbilt freshman Ryan Downes carded an even par score in his NCAA Regional debut. Wells Williams had a 2-over 72 round Sunday and John Broderick was 5-over par.
Play resumes at the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional on Monday at 6:30 a.m. CT with Round 2 scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT. All tee times are tentative and subject to change. Follow live scoring of the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional here.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Amherst Regional, Round 2
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt 7, No. 15 Tennessee 5
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Amherst Regional, Round 1 (3rd Place, 2-under par)
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
112 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Depend on yourself. Make your judgement trustworthy by trusting it. You can develop good judgement as you do the muscles of your body — by judicious, daily exercise. To be known as a man of sound judgement will be much I your favor.”- Grantland Rice