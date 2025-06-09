Vanderbilt Leaders Issue Joint Letter About House v. NCAA Settlement
The dawn of the college sports era has arrived with the approval of the House v. NCAA settlement and Vanderbilt, like many others, are initiating plans made months (if not years) ago.
Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Story Lee issued a joint letter talking about the House Settlement and what it means for Vanderbilt.
“This ruling creates a foundation for greater stability, fairness, and opportunity for student-athletes—and affirms what we at Vanderbilt have long believed: transformation, when grounded in mission and values, creates opportunity.
“As we continue to build the great university of the 21st century, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a championship-caliber student-athlete experience that integrates academic and athletic excellence and strengthens our One Vanderbilt community.
“While the settlement offers a clearer, more structured path forward, we will continue to work with our legislative partners on potential federal solutions that can bring long-term stability and consistency to the college athletics landscape.
“Our recent launch of Vanderbilt Enterprises and the appointment of Markus Schreyer as CEO underscore our readiness to embrace innovative models that support excellence in education, research, and athletics.
“We are also preparing for the financial responsibility that comes with this new model and remain focused on driving strategic initiatives like Vandy United and advancing the mission of Vanderbilt Athletics. With your support, we will continue to set the standard in this new era.
“This is a defining time for college sports. Though much is changing, the essence of what athletics represent—community, growth, discipline, excellence—remains firmly intact.
“We are ready to lead. And together, we will succeed.”
Starting with the upcoming academic year, each school will be allowed to share up to 22 percent of athletics revenue with student-athletes. That “cap” will be $20.5 million and most schools are reportedly going to give most of the money to football and men’s basketball teams.
But what about Vanderbilt? Baseball is the Commodores’ best program of the major sports. Will it get more than other college baseball programs? Will that be an advantage?
Those are just some of the unanswered questions we’ll try to answer as we prepare for July 1, when the settlement goes into effect.