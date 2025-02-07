Vanderbilt Legend Promoted To New Role in Commodore Athletic Department
The Vanderbilt athletic department announced Friday that legendary former Commodore football player Earl Bennett will serve as Vanderbilt's first executive general manager of athletics.
Bennett transitions from his role as senior associate athletic director for strategy and business operations into this new position where he'll serve on the executive leadership team with Athletics and be responsible for the Roster and Finance division. He will help each sport manage resources as it pertains to roster construction, revenue sharing, and contract negotiations. Before serving in his role as senior associate athletic director Bennett fulfilled Vanderbilt's football's director of player development.
“I am excited to lead the Roster and Finance division for Vanderbilt Athletics as the Executive General Manager,” Bennett said in a statement. “As we navigate the evolving landscape of college athletics, our department’s mission is to rethink our model and structure to better support the complexities of the future while prioritizing our student-athletes. I am grateful to Dr. Candice Lee for her leadership and for giving me the opportunity to enhance the experience and development of our student-athletes, ensuring their continued success both on and off the playing field.”
Bennett was a three-time All-SEC football player for the Commodores and left Nashville the SEC's all-time leader in career receptions. He was honored in 2015 as an SEC Legend and inducted in the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. He played six years in the NFL for the Chicago Bears accumulating over 2,000 yards receiving on 185 receptions.