Vanderbilt Men's Golf in Strong Position After Second Round of NCAA Regionals: The Anchor, May 13, 2025
The Vanderbilt men's golf program had a strong showing in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional as the Commodores look to advance to the NCAA Championships. The third-seeded Commodores went 2-under to post the second-straight under-par round, while senior Jackson Van Paris holds a two-stroke lead over the field with a two-day score of 6-under.
Vanderbilt was one of two teams to finish below par in Round 2 along with Arizona and the 'Dores were the only team to go under par in both rounds in the NCAA Amherst Regional.
“It was big for us to get off to a fast start, said Thomas F. Roush, M.D., and Family Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Head Coach Scott Limbaugh in a statement. “We were focused on one step at a time. That’s what we’ve built our program on. We’re going to show up and play golf when they tell us, and we’re going to stay locked in. If we make a mistake, we’ll play the next shot, adjust and adapt. I keep talking to our team about staying committed, staying together and having a purpose about what we’re doing. So far, we’re doing a great job at that.”
Vanderbilt sits one stroke behind Tennessee for first place and the top five teams end up qualifying for the 2025 NCAA Men's Golf Championship on May 23-28 at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.
Van Paris notched his second straight 3-under 67 to take a two round total of 6-under 134 into the final round of the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional. His nine birdies are tied for the second-most in the tournament through two rounds.
“In the NCAA tournament, you’re going to have to have your experienced players step up,” stated Limbaugh about Van Paris’ play. “Jackson really likes this golf course, he is energized about the challenge it presents. He is being the athlete that we always challenge him to be and I’m glad he is on our side.”
Round 3 of the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional begins on Tuesday at 8 a.m. CT. All tee times are tentative and subject to change.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Amherst Regional, Round 3
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt Athletics announced on Monday the sale of Mr. C's Kids' Club membership packages is on sale for the 2025-26 season. Memberships are valid from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, and are available for kids aged 12 and under at a cost of $50.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
111
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Coach Corbin is a second father to me. I’m in debt to this program and Coach Corbin. I want to give back in any way that I can.”- David Price