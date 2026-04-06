Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Finishes as Runner-Up: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s golf fell just short of an event championship over Easter weekend at the Mason Rudolph Championship. The Commodores finished in second place with a score of 3-under, behind the champion Auburn at 10-under par.

Vanderbilt was able to move past its in-state rival No. 12 Tennessee on the final day of the tournament before ultimately placing as the runner-up for the event. Vanderbilt scored under par in all three rounds.

Freshman Jon Ed Steed was on the fire again, leading the Commodores on the player leaderboard. The two-time SEC Freshman of the Week finished in a tie for third place with a score of 6-under par. It is the second consecutive top five finish amongst all players at an event.

“I really thought we put on a first-class event, and I know all the other coaches and players really enjoyed it. I learned a lot about our team this week. Our young guys are continuing to get better and step up, and it was really good to see Jon Ed, Ryan, and Will really kind of carry water for us this week,” Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “I’m super proud of that. I love the fight that we put up today. We wanted to have the low round of the day; that was the goal going into the round. We had an opportunity to do that through 15 holes, but didn’t quite finish the way we wanted to. We’ve just had some lapses of concentration, and from time to time, and commitment levels.”

Vanderbilt now turns its focus to the Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship, where the Commodores will play three rounds and look for an event championship in West Point, Mississippi. The first two rounds will take place on April 13.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

12 days

The Anchor: Monday, April 6, 2026

In ESPN’s way too early top 25 rankings for the 2026-2027 women’s basketball season, Vanderbilt women’s basketball is at No. 10. The Commodores are coming off a 29-5 season where they took a trip to the Sweet 16.

Zack Parker, a class of 2029 quarterback recruit, visited Vanderbilt over the weekend and posted a picture of himself Sunday with Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

Despite signing a contract extension, Kalshi Sports betting market still gives Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington a 14 percent chance of becoming the next head coach at North Carolina. Byington signed a contract extension to stay in Nashville on March 28.

Sunday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt men’s golf finished in second place at the Mason Rudolph Championship.

Monday’s Commodores Schedule

There are no games played today.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"I'm snake-bitten." Jay Cutler

We’ll Leave You With This…