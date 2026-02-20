Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Freshman Sets New School Record With Title Win: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s golf freshman Michael Riebe claimed his first individual collegiate championship in Panama City, Florida at the Watersound Invitational Wednesday afternoon. Riebe finished the event 9-under par, but it was not the individual tournament title that was his biggest achievement of the day, but rather it was the record that he broke.

Riebe set a new Vanderbilt golf record for the lowest 54-hole score by a freshman with his 9-under score. In the final round of the invitational, Riebe carded at 4-under as he climbed from fifth to a tie for first with TCU’s Nathan Miller and Ole Miss’ Daniel Toff on the player leaderboard.

Riebe scored 15 birdies during the three-day event, which was tied for second-best among players. On par 4 holes, Riebe finished with a score of 6-under. His final score at the end of the event was the 12th-lowest by a Vanderbilt player in a three-round event.

“Obviously, really happy for Michael getting his first college win,” Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Head Coach Scott Limbaugh said. “He continues to play at a high level and looks comfortable, like someone who wants the ball in his hands. He rolled in a nice putt on his final hole, which was big for him and our team. Wells battled strong after a slow start and is putting together a great season. Also, it was great to see Chase and Jon Ed finish so well.”

Vanderbilt ended up finishing in second place at the Watersound Invitational, behind Arkansas.

Vanderbilt swimmers Aubrey Hull and Melissa Cowen fell just short of making it to the finals on the second day of the SEC Swimming Championships. Hull led Vanderbilt in the 100 backstroke and Cowen led Vanderbilt in the 100 breaststroke.

Four-star EDGE Adriel Rojas has announced that Vanderbilt will be one of the final seven schools he will choose from. Rojas also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech in his final list.

Vanderbilt baseball’s combined no-hitter against Eastern Michigan Wednesday was the fifth no-hitter for Vanderbilt since 2019 and the sixth no-hitter under head coach Tim Corbin.

Friday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Xavier, 11 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Marist, Game 1 at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt swimming at the SEC Championships, Day 3.

Vanderbilt bowling at the Big Red Invitational, Day 1.

