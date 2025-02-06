Vanderbilt Promotes Assistant to Associate Head Coach: The Anchor, February 6, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores soccer program announced the promotion of assistant coach Stacey Balaam to associate head coach on Wednesday.
“Stacey has really made an impact on our team structure and our culture over the past two years,” Head coach Darren Ambrose said. “Since her arrival, she has mentored our attacking players and taken a central role in improving our offensive output, which has yielded a significant improvement over the past 12 months.”
Balaam has been with the program for the last two seasons as an offensive assistant coach. Last season Vanderbilt mustered 45 goals, tied for 10th most in a single season in Commodores history.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working alongside this amazing coaching staff and building on the success we achieved last year,” Balaam said in a statement. “I would like to thank Coach Ambrose for valuing my contributions to the program, I’m looking forward to the continued growth and challenges ahead.”
Before joining the Commodores staff she served as head coach for six years at West Georgia, guiding the Wolves to 40 wins and leading them to the program's first-ever berth in the Gulf South Conference Tournament championship match in 2021.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt at No. 4 Texas, 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, MTSU 3
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt Volleyball announced a four game spring schedule featuring several high level opponents.
- March 7 vs. Tennessee at Brentwood High School in Nashville
- March 28 vs. Louisville in Elizabethtown, Ky.
- April 4 at Lipscomb
- April 12 vs. Purdue in Indianapolis
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took to social media to show off the hardware he earned this season. Pavia's social media post featured two different plaques from the SEC for earning Offensive Player of the Week.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
205 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“My special trouble is that I’m now head-coaching one of the teams that I’d want to play.”- Steve Sloan
Check Us Out On:
· YouTube
· Threads
· Blue Sky