Vanderbilt Soccer Advances to SEC Championship : The Anchor
The SEC Tournament run continues for Vanderbilt soccer.
The Commodores came away with a 2-0 win over No. 3-seed Georgia Thursday night. Vanderbilt scored the first goal of the game in the 15th minute as Olivia Stafford passed the ball off to Sydney Watts, who gave Vanderbilt a 1-0 lead. In the 68th minute, about midway through the second half, Watts made the lead go to 2-0 as Maci Teater was credited with an assist on the play.
With the goal, Watts’ became tied with Haley Hopkins for the sixth-most goals scored in a season with 14 goals.
Defensively, Vanderbilt was on point, Georgia able to get just one shot on goal for the whole game as Vanderbilt outshot the Bulldogs 14-5 in total shot attempts. With the win, Vanderbilt heads to the SEC Tournament Championship where it faces off against the No. 5-seed LSU Tigers.
Vanderbilt and LSU are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Sunday afternoon,
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at ATP 50 Challenger, Days 4-6.
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at ITA South Sectional Championships, Days 2-4.
Vanderbilt swimming at Indiana State, Nov. 7-8.
Vanderbilt swimming vs. Illinois, Nov. 7-8.
Vanderbilt bowling at the Bulldog Classic, Nov. 7-9.
Vanderbilt men’s basketball at UCF, Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
No. 16 Vanderbilt football vs. Auburn, Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt women’s tennis at ITA South Sectional Championships, Days 2-4..
Vanderbilt women’s tennis at June Stewart Invitational, Nov. 7-9.
Vanderbilt soccer vs. No. 5-seed LSU, SEC Tournament Championship, Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s basketball sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes was named to the Wade Trophy Watchlist by the Women’s Basketball Coach Association. The award goes to the best player in women’s college basketball.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
98 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“I think [our success] stems from a home run that was hit by this young man named Worth Scott in 2003 that sent us to the SEC tournament. Why that was so big was that Vanderbilt had not been to the SEC Tournament in 11 years.”- Tim Corbin