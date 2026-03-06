Vanderbilt Soccer Coach Receives Contract Extension: The Anchor

Vanderbilt head soccer coach Darren Amrbose signed a contract extension, per a media release Thursday morning.

Ambrose is coming off what was a successful season coaching Vanderbilt to a SEC Tournament Championship and a to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament, the Commodores did damage as they advanced to the program’s first ever Elite Eight.

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee broke the news of the extension and emphasized the focus that she and Vanderbilt University puts on the soccer program.

“Vanderbilt women’s soccer is central to our new era of excellence because Darren Ambrose has always believed in what’s possible here,” Lee said. “As we advance Anchored for Her and build Vanderbilt into the premier destination for women’s sports, it’s essential that we retain leaders who set the standard. Darren’s innovative mind, tireless spirit and resolute commitment to our student-athletes position this program to compete at the highest level for years to come.”

Ambrose has won 126 games with Vanderbilt, one away from becoming the program’s winningest coach. Ambrose was the 2018 SEC Coach of the Year as he led Vanderbilt to a regular season title that season before winning SEC Tournament Championships in 2020 and 2025.

Ambrose is entering his 12th season in Nashville and looks to make more history at the helm of the program during the 2026 season this fall.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

183 days

The Anchor: Friday, March 6, 2026

Vanderbilt women’s basketball star guard Mikayla Blakes was named to The Athletic's 2025-2026 All-America First Team.

Tyler Tanner has been named to the 2026 SEC Basketball Community Service Team.

Former Vanderbilt baseball players Enrique Bradfield Jr. and RJ Schreck will be playing in the World Baseball Classic. Bradfield Jr. will be playing for Team Panama and Schreck will be playing for Team Israel.

Thursday’s Commodores Results

There were no games scheduled yesterday.

Friday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt bowling at the Music City Classic, Day 1 at 9:40 a.m. CT.

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. No. 7 seed Ole Miss at the SEC Tournament, 5 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. North Dakota State, Game 1, 4:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. No. 1 Georgia, 5 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis at Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL. You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life.” Jay Cutler’s retirement announcement

We’ll Leave You With This…

Off to Greenville ✈️ pic.twitter.com/b1kwLIoYFE — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) March 4, 2026

