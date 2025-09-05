Vanderbilt Soccer Gets Statement Win: The Anchor
Vanderbilt soccer got back in the win column in a big way Thursday night.
The Commodores took down No. 16 Georgetown 1-0 at home for the fourth win of the season. Vanderbilt scored the only goal of the game in the first half. In the 43rd minute, Ally Bollig scored an unassisted goal, going top right corner past Georgetown goalie Cara Martin.
Bollig’s goal was her first of the season and was one of five shots on goal that Vanderbilt had in the game.
Outside of the goal, the story of the game was the defense on both sides. Georgetown overall did a good job of preventing Vanderbilt from getting shots at the net often, but Vanderbilt had a “bend, don’t break” defensive effort.
Georgetown got off nine shots on net in the game, but Vanderbilt goalie Sara Wojdelko was on point all game, saving all nine of the Hoyas shots.
The Commodores got a much needed win after losing their previous game on the road against Memphis, which knocked them out of the rankings. With a win like this, Vanderbilt not only gets a top 20 win on the resume, but likely plays itself back into the rankings.
Now at 4-1, Vanderbilt hits the road this weekend for its next game against Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT. It is the nonconference finale before the Commodores start SEC play next week. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. CT.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt soccer beat No. 16 Georgetown 1-0.
Vanderbilt volleyball beat Lipscomb 3-1.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt volleyball got back in the win column and back to .500 Thursday night with a win over Lipscomb.
The Commodores set the tone early with a 25-17 score to win in the first set and continued its momentum into the second set and won it 25-21.
Though Lipscomb won the third set 25-21, Vanderbilt was too much for the Bison. In the fourth set, the two schools went back-and-forth where the Commodores snuck away with a 26-24 set victory, which clinched their second match win of the season to put them at 2-2.
Up next, Vanderbilt returns home tomorrow night to play the first volleyball game in Memorial Gym against Minnesota. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
59 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
"You can't dream up confidence. Confidence is born of demonstrated ability.”- Bill Parcells