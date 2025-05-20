Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Soccer Hires New Assistant Coach: The Anchor, May 20, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Joe Gaither

Vanderbilt Soccer
Vanderbilt Soccer / @VandySoccer on Twitter

Vanderbilt athletics announced the hiring of Jennie Clark as its newest assistant soccer coach on Monday. Clark joins head coach Darren Ambrose's staff after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Northwestern.

“We were very intentional in searching for who we wanted in this role and Jennie was a great fit,” said Ambrose in a statement. “She has an experienced background, playing both collegiately and professionally. She has filled various coaching roles at both levels and is committed to not only developing individual players but also exceptional young women.  Her beliefs and values are a perfect complement to our program and I am very excited that she will be a part of this amazing staff.”

She's also served as a first assistant for the Minnesota Aurora FC USL W League before being an assistant at Utah Tech for two seasons, helping the program transition from Division II to Division I.

“I could not be more excited about joining the Vanderbilt women’s soccer program,” said Clark. “The team has an impressive history, incredible potential for future success and I am honored for the opportunity to contribute. I look forward to working alongside an experienced coaching staff and a competitive group of players to reach the program’s goals and elevate Vanderbilt’s standards.”

She played her college ball at Minnesota as a four-year starter on the back line. Clark helped the Golden Gophers pitch 17 shutouts in the 2008 season as the program qualified for its first NCAA Sweet 16.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

No Commodores Athletics

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

No Vanderbilt Athletics teams in action

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

102 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“When you’re hired, you’re fired. The date just hasn’t been put in.”

C.M. Newton

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Home/Other Sports