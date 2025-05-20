Vanderbilt Soccer Hires New Assistant Coach: The Anchor, May 20, 2025
Vanderbilt athletics announced the hiring of Jennie Clark as its newest assistant soccer coach on Monday. Clark joins head coach Darren Ambrose's staff after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Northwestern.
“We were very intentional in searching for who we wanted in this role and Jennie was a great fit,” said Ambrose in a statement. “She has an experienced background, playing both collegiately and professionally. She has filled various coaching roles at both levels and is committed to not only developing individual players but also exceptional young women. Her beliefs and values are a perfect complement to our program and I am very excited that she will be a part of this amazing staff.”
She's also served as a first assistant for the Minnesota Aurora FC USL W League before being an assistant at Utah Tech for two seasons, helping the program transition from Division II to Division I.
“I could not be more excited about joining the Vanderbilt women’s soccer program,” said Clark. “The team has an impressive history, incredible potential for future success and I am honored for the opportunity to contribute. I look forward to working alongside an experienced coaching staff and a competitive group of players to reach the program’s goals and elevate Vanderbilt’s standards.”
She played her college ball at Minnesota as a four-year starter on the back line. Clark helped the Golden Gophers pitch 17 shutouts in the 2008 season as the program qualified for its first NCAA Sweet 16.
