Vanderbilt Soccer Moves to Semifinals of SEC Tournament: The Anchor
No. 8 Vanderbilt soccer got a huge resume-building win Tuesday afternoon as it advanced in the SEC Tournament.
The Commodores survived the quarterfinal round with a 2-1 win over N0. 10-seed Alabama. Alabama did score the first goal of the game, however. Nadia Ramadan of Alabama scored a goal off an assist from Larkin Thompson in the 12th minute of the game. But shortly after the trajectory of the game changed when Alabama goalie Madi Munguia got a red card, which forced Alabama to have one of its players ejected from the game.
The penalty gave Olivia Stafford a free kick and she took advantage by putting the ball in the net and tying the game at 1-1. The goal was her fifth of the season. The two teams went into halftime tied, but just five minutes into the second half, Vanderbilt’s Reagan Pentz took a pass from Sydney Watts and Stafford and scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal as Vanderbilt took a 2-1 lead.
After that, it was all defense for Vanderbilt. Alabama had five shots on net, and Vanderbilt goalie Sara Wojdelko saved four of them. In total, Vanderbilt finished with 15 shot attempts to Alabama’s 12. The Commodores also finished the game with a slight edge in time of possessions.
Up next, Vanderbilt moves onto the semifinals where it takes on No. 3-seed Georgia. The two teams did not meet in the regular season. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network Thursday night.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at the ATP 50 Challenger, Day 3.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt and Auburn are playing in Nashville Saturday afternoon in what will be the third consecutive home game that the Commodores play a school that has a Tiger as its mascot. They previously played and beat LSU and Missouri in the last two home games. This is the 46th all-time meeting between Vanderbilt and Auburn. What is interesting is that the all-time series is tied 22-22-1.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
100 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“[After his Notre Dame team fumbled seven times against Vanderbilt] “You take the ball, you put it in the proper position, and then you squeeze the ball until you hear the ball go, ‘pssshhhh.’”- Lou Holtz