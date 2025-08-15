Vanderbilt Soccer Wins First Game of the Season: The Anchor
Vanderbilt soccer started its 2025 season off on the right foot Thursday night with a 7-0 win over Austin Peay.
It did not take long for the Commodores to make a statement and ensure a victory.
Vanderbilt scored four goals in the first half while shutting out the Governors. Midfielder Adysen Armenta scored the first goal of the season for Vanderbilt 8:35 into the game. About 27 minutes later, midfielder Courtney Jones extended the lead to two and the Commodores added two more before going into the locker room from Vivian Akyirem and one that bounced off the right foot of a player.
Vanderbilt kept rolling in the second half, adding goals from Susanna Soderman, Sydney Watts and Victoria Pugh.
Six different players scored in the inaugural game of the season.
The Vanderbilt defense locked down all night. The Commodores allowed Austin Peay to only find two shots on goal, which were ultimately saved by Vanderbilt goalie Sara Wojdelko
Up next, Vanderbilt will look to start the season off 2-0 as the Commodores take on the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt Soccer beat Austin Peay 7-0.
Did You Notice?
There are plenty of Vanderbilt the MLB updates. Connor Kaiser and Austin Martin got their calls up to the big leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins. Kaiser got an RBI double for Arizona in his debut on Aug. 10.
Dansby Swanson has been putting up an amazing season for the Chicago Cubs. The infielder has hit 18 home runs and holds a 3.1 WAR.
Sonny Gray is in his 13th season and is now in St. Louis playing for the Cardinals. He currently has an 11-5 record and a 4.06 ERA. He struck out seven Cubs in his most recent start Sunday.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler has contributed to a major turnaround for his squad. The veteran has a 2.86 ERA in four starts since the MLB All-Star Break and has the Red Sox in the heat of the wild card race in fifth place in the American League with a record of 66-56.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
15 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Game called … upon the field of life, the darkness gathers far and wide,- Grantland Rice, “Baseball Ballads”
The dream is done, the score is spun,
That stands forever is the guide.
Nor victory, nor yet defeat,
Is chalked against the players’ name,
But down the roll, the final scroll,
Shows only how he played the game.”