Vanderbilt Takes Second at Tennessee Spring Challenge: The Anchor, April 8, 2025

Vanderbilt Takes Second at Tennessee Spring Challenge

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt junior Lynn Lim.
Vanderbilt Athletics

No. 18 Vanderbilt wrapped up its regular season Monday at the Tennessee Spring Challenge with a second-place finish in the one-day, 36-hole tournament.

The Commodores ended the tournament with a 12-over par total after shooting a 4-over par in the first round and 8-over par in the second. Angelina Tolentino led the Vanderbilt effort, tying for second place individually. She carded a 4-under-par first round and went 1-over in the second round to close out her day. Tolentino holed seven total birdies over Monday’s 36 holes.

Next up for the Commodores is trip to Belleair, Florida for the SEC Championships starting April 14.

