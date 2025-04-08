Vanderbilt Takes Second at Tennessee Spring Challenge: The Anchor, April 8, 2025
No. 18 Vanderbilt wrapped up its regular season Monday at the Tennessee Spring Challenge with a second-place finish in the one-day, 36-hole tournament.
The Commodores ended the tournament with a 12-over par total after shooting a 4-over par in the first round and 8-over par in the second. Angelina Tolentino led the Vanderbilt effort, tying for second place individually. She carded a 4-under-par first round and went 1-over in the second round to close out her day. Tolentino holed seven total birdies over Monday’s 36 holes.
Next up for the Commodores is trip to Belleair, Florida for the SEC Championships starting April 14.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Dayton at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Tennessee Spring Challenge, 2nd Place
Did You Notice?
- Women’s lacrosse’s Kemper Robinson was named the American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Week and Nancy Halleron was named AAC Honorable Mention.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
145 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“To sportsmen who love the game beyond all profit and fame. I lift my glass. Here’s to the creed of you, here’s to the breed of you. Here while the bugles call, here were we rise and fall. Here where we storm the wall, you paved the way. Oh where the cannons road, knowing the heart calls far. You wrote the winning score, back in our day.”- Grantland Rice