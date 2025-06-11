Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Tennis Players Earn Regional Honors: The Anchor, June 11, 2025

Four members of Vanderbilt's women's tennis team have a chance at earning ITA National Awards after receiving ITA Ohio Valley Regional honors.

Senior Célia-Belle Mohr, senior Amy Stevens, sophomore Valeria Ray and freshman Sophia Webster won a variety of different regional awards and are now eligible ITA National Awards that'll be announced Thursday.

“I’m very proud to see multiple Dores represented in our regional awards this season,” Vanderbilt coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “It is very much a testament to all of the hard work Célia, Amy, Valeria and Sophia have put in this year, so we are grateful they’ve been recognized in the Ohio Valley Region.”

Stevens, who concluded her Vandy career with a 102 total wins and a 16-10 clip in singles this season, received the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award. Mohr was selected as the ITA Senior Player of the Year for the region. Ray was named as the ITA Ohio Valley Player to Watch. Webster earned ITA Ohio Valley Rookie of the Year.

Did You Notice?

A pair of Vanderbilt golfers were named to the Golf Coaches Association of America's All-American teams. Jackson Van Paris was named a second-team All-American and Wells Williams was on the honorable mention team.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

81 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“[Jess Neely] did things in such a quiet way that he never got very much credit. But that’s the way he wanted it. It was during some of our back-office gin rummy games that we talked about things. He was one of the few people who didn’t discourage me to get the Nashville Sounds going. He said if I had a good game plan, and was willing to work hard, it would succeed.”

Larry Schmittou

Published
