Vanderbilt Volleyball Looks For First Win: The Anchor
Vanderbilt volleyball is looking to rebound after it lost a close match to Kansas. The Commodores lost in a winner-take-all fifth set after splitting the first four sets.
“I’m really impressed with how we came out. I thought the moment was really big in terms of anticipation. I was really impressed with how we handled the moment. It was so fun to show the country what Vanderbilt volleyball has been up to,” head coach Anders Nelson said.
Vanderbilt hosts Belmont in its second game. The Bruins match against the Commodores is Belmont’s first game of the season. Belmont is coming off a 11-19 season where it had a 6-12 record in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The opportunity for Vanderbilt to take on an inner-city school is intriguing and gives the players and fans to show who the best program in the city is.
“It’s going to be a really cool match. Very different from last Saturday, but equally special and I’m just really excited for Vanderbilt,” Nelson said. “Im so excited for our students, the faculty and athletics department to see this group.”
Vanderbilt takes on Belmont at 7 p.m. CT Friday at Wyatt Lawn.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt soccer vs. Yale at 7 p.m. CT.
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Belmont at 7 p.m. CT.
Vanderbilt men’s golf at Carmel Cup, Round 1
Vanderbilt women’s golf at Carmel Cup, Round 1
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s golf is heading west to Pebble Beach as it opens the season at the Carmel Cup. The Commodores won the 2024 Carmel Cup and are looking to defend their title. The event starts Friday and ends Sunday, Aug. 31.
“There’s no better way to start the college golf season than four rounds at the iconic Pebble Beach,” said head coach Greg Allen. “I can promise you that we don’t take this opportunity for granted, and we are very grateful to the Fin Ewing family and our administration for giving us this experience.”
Vanderbilt enters the season ranked No. 11 in the sport. Last season, its season ended in mid-May after the ‘Dores finished 16th at the NCAA Championships. Junior Ava Merrill returns for her third season. Individually, Merrill went the farthest out of anyone on the roster as she finished in 14th at the NCAA Championships.
“We are very excited about this team and feel like we have a chance to do something really special this year,” said Allen. “We have our top six back from last year and add two outstanding freshmen, and they all had very successful summers playing amateur golf.”
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
1 day
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Part of the reason I came to Vanderbilt was because my father captained the undefeated Vanderbilt football team in 1921. I was hoping that maybe we could duplicate that.”- Billy Wade