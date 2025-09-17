Vanderbilt Volleyball Snaps Losing Streak: The Anchor
Vanderbilt volleyball was able to get back on track Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Western Kentucky.
The Commodores swept the Hilltoppers in three sets, but each set was its own difficulty. In the first set, Vanderbilt was able to outlast and outplay Western Kentucky until the very end, winning it 27-25. In the second set, Vanderbilt was able to find a little bit of separation late as it won a close 25-21 set.
In the third set, Vanderbilt made sure not to pass up on the opportunity to close out a game early. The Commodores won the third and final set 25-23 to put themselves back in the win column at 3-5. It was the first win Vanderbilt has had since Sep. 4 against Lipscomb.
As a team, Vanderbilt finished the game with 50 points compared to 40 from Western Kentucky. It also finished with more kills, aces and assists than the Hilltoppers. Kayla Dunlap and Kamryn Chaney led the team with nine kills apiece.
Up next, Vanderbilt will host UC Irvine at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on SECN+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt men’s golf placed 4th at The Invitational at The Honors Course.
Vanderbilt volleyball beat Western Kentucky 3-0.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt men’s golf senior Wells Williams finished in the top three at The Invitational at The Honors Course as he led the Commodores to a fourth place finish at the event.
Vanderbilt finished 1-under as a team. Williams tied for third on the player leaderboard as he finished 5-under.
“It was such a great test of golf today at The Honors Course,” said Vanderbilt Thomas F. Roush, M.D., and Family Men’s Golf Head Coach Scott Limbaugh. “These are the kind of days that train your competitive character and help form a team’s identity. Obviously, we didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but there was a lot of good stuff that happened. Wells was special today and gave our team a huge lift, and that’s really good for these young guys to see. When things are hard, it makes you better, and you have to embrace it because that’s where real growth happens.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
47 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“When he wanted to, Red Sanders could be captivating. He had the intelligent man's unfailing sense of humor, but the jokes had to be wry and, on the whole, sophisticated.”- James Murray, Sports Illustrated