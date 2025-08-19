Vanderbilt Volleyball Sweeps All Sets In Exhibition Game: The Anchor
Vanderbilt volleyball is back after a 45-year hiatus and the Commodores got a win in their first exhibition game before the season gets started this upcoming weekend.
Vanderbilt beat Fisk College in all four sets in its first exhibition game. The Commodores won the first set 25-10 before taking the second set 25-14. In the second half of the exhibition match, Vanderbilt came away with a close third set victory 25-21 before running away from Fisk 25-9 in the final set.
The return of the Vanderbilt volleyball program is a fresh start for the team after the program was shut down after the 1979-1980 season due to budget cuts. But the popularity of college volleyball in recent years helped spark the decision to reinstate the sport during the 2025-2026 academic year.
So, what should Vanderbilt fans be on the lookout for as they watch the new era of Vanderbilt volleyball? Vanderbilt volleyball coach Anders Nelson said to expect to see a team that cares and plays like it.
“We don’t have the biggest roster out there and we know that. But I do think we have one of the more athletic rosters out there. I think you’re going to see a team that is really athletic, really fiery. But what I keep telling our team is that our superpower is that we have 17 people that care a lot. I know fans will be able to tell that on TV,” Nelson said.
