Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball to Play at St. Jude Classic: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s basketball got more scheduling news Tuesday night.
The Commodores will be playing Memphis in an exhibition game in the 2025 St. Jude Tip Off Classic, presented by Bad Boy Mowers. The game will take place at FedEx Forum on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
Vanderbilt’s exhibition against Memphis is the second game to take place at the St. Jude Tip Off Classic. On the men’s side, Memphis will host Arkansas on the same day. The two games in late October are meant to help benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“The Tip Off Classic is more than a game. It’s a powerful expression of what can happen when a community unites to hoop for hope,” Ike Anand, President and CEO of ALSAC said. ALSAC is the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “It’s deeply meaningful to witness these incredible college programs take the court not just to compete, but to champion the mission of St. Jude. The energy in FedExForum, the pride of Memphis, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt, and the generosity of fans fuel the work St. Jude does for children with catastrophic diseases both here and around the world.”
The St. Jude Classic is the fourth event that Vanderbilt will participate in. In addition to traveling to Memphis, the Commodores will also play in the Oui-Play Event in Paris, France to tip off their season before going to the Caribbean for the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam Thanksgiving week.
In January, Vanderbilt will play one last out-of-conference game against Michigan at the Coretta Scott King Classic on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt soccer vs No. 16 Georgetown at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.
Vanderbilt volleyball at Lipscomb at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt football goes on the road for the first time this season as it plays at Virginia Tech. Last season the Commodores pulled off a home upset against the Hokies 34-27 in overtime. Vanderbilt started the overtime period off with a 25-yard touchdown drive that quarterback Diego Pavia finished off with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
On defense, Vanderbilt got the stop it needed when Virginia Tech failed to convert on a 4th and 11 from the 12-yard line.
This season, Vanderbilt looks to make it two in a row. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ACC Network. Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle will be on the call.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
60 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On receiving pregame flowers from Coach Pat Summitt during Tennessee’s Senior Night:] “It was cool and I didn't expect it. I liked it.”- Chantelle Anderson