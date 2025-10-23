Vanderbilt Women’s Golf Finishes Third: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s golf had a solid outcome this week.
Vanderbilt women’s golf finished third at its event at The Ally, with a score of 5-under. Vanderbilt finished one stroke above Ole Miss, who finished in fourth place at the tournament. Vanderbilt’s Elizabeth Rudisill led the Commodores as she went 4-under and finished eighth place on the player leaderboard.
“We certainly didn’t have our best today, but I’m proud of the effort and attitude we played with,” said head coach Greg Allen. “Old Waverly played tough today.”
On the final day of the tournament, it was Ava Merrill who shined for Vanderbilt as she finished even-par on Wednesday. Sara Im finished in 18th on the player leaderboard as she finished 1-over at The Ally.
With the third place finish, The Ally concluded Vanderbilt women’s golf fall season. The Commodores will now go into hibernation as they train during the winter to prepare for the spring season.
Overall, Vanderbilt managed to place in the top three in all four tournaments that it participated in this fall. The Commodores won event championships at the Mason Rudolph Championship and the Ron Moore Invitational. The spring season includes four more events that begin in February and run through the end of March. The SEC Championships are scheduled to begin April 17.
The Commodores return to play Feb. 1-3 at the Puerto Rico Classic.
Yesterday's Commodores Results
