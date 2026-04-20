Vanderbilt Women’s Golf Moves to Match Play: The Anchor

After three days at the SEC Women’s Golf Championships, match play for the fourth day of the tournament is set. In the first round of match play, Vanderbilt is set to take on the Florida Gators, who finished in first place through the first three days.

It is the first time since the 2022-2023 season that the Commodores have advanced to match play in the conference postseason. Vanderbilt finished in eighth place as a team through the first three days with a score of 3-over. It is not particularly where it wanted to be after being in third place entering the final day of the weekend. But a 9-over team score Sunday dropped them to eighth.

“We sure didn’t make it easy on ourselves today, but it feels good to advance to match play for our first time at Pelican,” head coach Greg Allen said. “The course was set up longer today and some of the hole locations were brutal, but we did enough to sneak in. Hopefully dealing with the pressure today will help us next month in NCAA play.”

Now, Vanderbilt has to take on Florida that shot up the team leaderboard Sunday with a team score of 7-under, passing up several teams to get to the top. Vanderbilt and Florida are scheduled to tee off at 7 a.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season

138 days

The Anchor: Monday, April 20, 2026

Per ESPN NFL reporter Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots have interest in possibly drafting former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers in this year’s NFL Draft. Stowers is projected to be a day two pick in the draft, going in either the second or third round.

Now-former Vanderbilt women’s basketball player Ava Makurat has committed to transfer to Florida State, per Talia Goodman.

At the Bryan Clay invitational, Vanderbilt track and field’s Jayden Hill reset her own school record in the 800 meter race. Hill placed fifth with a time of 2:03.04, beating her own record by 0.4 seconds.

Sunday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball beat Kentucky 13-6.

Vanderbilt women’s golf is in X place after the third day of the SEC Championships.

Monday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the SEC Championships, Day 4.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On upsetting Pittsburgh in overtime to reach Sweet 16 in 1988] “When Will Perdue fouled out of that game, I told them we were going to win.” C.M. Newton

We’ll Leave You With This…

Got it done. Nashville 🔜 pic.twitter.com/28RtkovW9g — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 19, 2026

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