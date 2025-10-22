Vanderbilt Women’s Tennis FInishes Week-Long Event On Top: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s tennis had a successful week at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships.
Vanderbilt ended up winning the regional title in the doubles category over its arch rival Tennessee. Graduate Célia-Belle Mohr and sophomore Sophia Webster teamed up in a come from behind win over the Volunteers Tuesday afternoon.
The pair, ranked No. 12 in the nation, lost the first set 6-4 against Catherine Aulia and Leyla Britez Risso, the No. 17 pair in the sport, after Vanderbilt was up 3-1 in the set. In the second set, quickly trailed 2-1, but the Commodores ended up rattling off four consecutive points to take a 5-2 lead in the set as the pair eventually returned the favor from the first set and took the second set 6-4.
In the final frame, both duos went back-and-forth, refusing to let the other pair run away. But at last, with the score in the final set being tied at 10, the Commodores were able to score two in a row and come away with a 12-10 victory in the set and win the match overall two sets to one.
“I’m really proud of CB and Soph for coming through in a very tough match today,” associate head coach Jack Findel-Hawkins said. “They didn’t always play their best tennis, but they stuck together as a team and focused on bringing the best out of each other when it really mattered.”
Vanderbilt is one of three schools to win both the doubles and singles tournaments at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships. It is the third time in the last 16 years that Vanderbilt has won both singles and doubles titles.
ESPN’s “College Gameday” announced that the crew will set up the set for the show on Wyatt Lawn for Saturday’s show. It is the first time since Oct. 4, 2008 that Vanderbilt football is the host site for the show.
The Commodores were featured in the game of the week on the show at the start of this month when they went to Tuscaloosa and played Alabama. But with “College Gameday” coming to Nashville this time, there is plenty more buzz and excitement around the program with more eyes on Vanderbilt football.
