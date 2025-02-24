Vanderbilt Women's Tennis Nabs a Shutout Win Over Mizzou: The Anchor, February 24, 2025
From Vanderbilt Athletics -
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 31 Vanderbilt women’s tennis grabbed a 7-0 shutout over Missouri in its SEC opener on Sunday.
The Dores pulled ahead early with wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. Sophomore Valeria Ray and freshman Trinetra Vijayakumar notched their fifth straight win as a doubles pair, moving to 5-0 this season. Juniors Sonya Macavei and Bridget Stammel generated their third consecutive victory together in a 6-2 decision over Andrea Artimedi and Mary Brumfield.
No. 46-ranked senior Célia-Belle Mohr and No. 41 Stammel sparked the singles momentum at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions, respectively. Stammel downed freshman Gian Octa 6-0, 6-1 in a match that lasted less than 45 minutes. Mohr continued the quick hitting with a 6-0, 6-2 win, marking her fourth victory in a row. Junior Sonya Macavei sealed the match with a 6-1, 6-2 result at No. 4 singles. Ray produced her 12th straight singles win in a 6-4, 6-3 battle against graduate Lailaa Bashir.
Vijayakumar had the highlight of the match at No. 5 singles. The freshman lost the first set 6-3 before taking the second 6-1. The third set tiebreaker saw Vijayakumar and freshman Korina Roso go point for point. After multiple lead changes and match points for both sides, Vijayakumar took a 13-12 advantage. She delivered a serve Roso was unable to keep in play, clinching the match and giving the Dores a Sunday sweep.
No. 31 Vanderbilt (8-1, 1-0 SEC) returns home for alumni weekend Feb. 28 through March 2, with matches against No. 61 Mississippi State (9-1, 0-1 SEC) and No. 21 Alabama (6-2, 1-0 SEC). More information regarding alumni weekend is available online. For updates and exclusive game day content, follow the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team, @VandyWTennis, on Instagram and X.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt @ LSU, 12 p.m.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: Vanderbilt 10, St. Mary's 0 (7 Innings)
Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 7, Mizzou 0
Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt 82, South Carolina 54
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
189 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I owe sports a great deal. Not only has it enabled me to make a comfortable living, it helped me grow up.”- Grantland Rice
Check Us Out On:
· YouTube
· Threads
· Blue Sky