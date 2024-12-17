Vanderbilt's Two-Time All-American Matthew Riedel Earns His PGA TOUR Card
Vanderbilt fans will have another former Commodore to watch compete on the PGA TOUR.
Six months after graduating, Matthew Riedel has earned himself a PGA TOUR card after finishing tied for fourth at Final Stage of Q-School with a score of 4-under across the four-day event.
This is huge for Riedel and the program as a whole after they put tons of money into renovating their golf facility to make it state-of-the-art.
Since Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh was hired in 2012, he's had three others before Riedel earn their card to compete in the best golf league in the world.
It wasn't easy for Riedel to get here.
Despite being a two-time All-American and All-SEC first team selection twice, he only won once during his collegiate career that began in 2019 and ended this past spring.
Because of that, he's largely been overlooked.
That's not the case anymore.
"Like he'd play in these events with every big name you can imagine. He's right there with them. He wasn't as high profile as some of the other guys, but man, the ball-striking is just unbelievable ... I'm not surprised at all. This is where he belongs," Drew Murdoch, his longtime caddie told Paul Hodowanic of PGATOUR.com.
Riedel was able to play his best later in his career when it mattered most, finishing tied for second at the SEC championship in April before turning pro a couple months later.
That momentum stayed with him on the Korn Ferry Tour, resulting in a near-win during the month of July.
Now, he'll be playing against the game's best players.
"It means everything. Worked really hard for this moment and really proud of myself that coming down the stretch it was tough, I wanted to be tough and I persevered and got through it," he said per Hodowanic.