Commodores' Commits Shine Under Friday Night Lights
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail throughout this fall, currently holding 23 commitments in the 2026 class, and one in the class of 2027.
Many of the Commodores' commits have put together strong performances this season for their high school football teams, but this past week, three players in particular were especially impressive.
Take a look at who made this week's list of the top performances from Vanderbilt commits.
WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau - McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
McCallie (7-2) 48, Montgomery Bell (5-3) 22
Keeyshawn Tabuteau put together another dominant performance this past week, and has now been featured on this list twice. The 5-foot-11, 165 lb. wideout helped McCallie to a 48-22 win over Montgomery Bell Academy, Clark Lea's alma mater.
He finished with five catches for 166 yards and a touchdown, showing off his impressive speed and yards after catch ability.
Tabuteau made the most of his opportunities all throughout the game and was a matchup nightmare for the any opposing cornerbacks lined up against him. Through nine games, the future Commodore has 33 receptions for 738 yards and nine scores, which is good for 22.4 yards per catch.
TE Tilden Riley - Orangeburg Prep (Orangeburg, South Carolina)
Orangeburg Prep (6-3) 48, Patrick Henry (1-8) 12
Tilden Riley was everywhere for Orangeburg Prep this past week in a 48-12 win over Patrick Henry Academy. The future Commodores' target was active both on the ground and through the air, finishing the game with two runs for 19 yards and a score, as well as four receptions for 69 yards and a second touchdown.
Through nine games this season, Riley has helped his team to a 6-3 record and has over 1,000 yards of total offense with 17 touchdowns. He's also logged time on the defensive side of the ball, adding 51 tackles, 4.0 TFL's and two interceptions.
2027 QB Luke Babin - Woodville High School (Woodville, Texas)
Woodville (7-2) 34, New Waverly (2-7) 21
The future Commodores' signal caller was once again excellent for Woodville this past week, leading his team to a 34-21 win over New Waverly High School.
Babin showed off every tool at his disposal, making accurate downfield throws and fitting passes into tight windows underneath. He also got involved a bit on the ground as well. He finished the game 13-of-23 through the air for 267 yards and three touchdowns, and also added 33 more yards on the ground
Through nine games this season, the Texas native has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,207 yards and 32 touchdowns to just two interceptions.