Three Commodores Commits Take Home State Titles

The high school football season has finally come to a close for each member of Vanderbilt's 2026 recruiting class, and although many players fought hard to keep their seasons alive, only three were able to secure the ultimate goal of a state championship.

Take a look at how these three members of Vanderbilt's 2026 class helped their teams bring home a title this past week.

4-Star RB Evan Hampton - Owensboro High School (Owensboro, Kentucky)

Evan Hampton TD for a 35–7 lead pic.twitter.com/yhP0OXuWWf — The Owensboro Times Sports (@OwensboroSports) December 7, 2025

The former Louisville commit turned Commodores signee capped off what has been an incredible senior season with a lopsided state title victory over Pulaski High School, 35-7. The 4-Star back finished the game with 11 carries for 108 yards and three scores-- his third 100+ yard performance of the playoffs.

Hampton was able to break free for long runs, and also use his power to fight for tough yardage inside as well, two things he's done exceptionally well all season long.

Through Owensboro's 15 games this fall, the Commodores signee compiled an incredible 2,035 yards on the ground with 31 touchdowns. He was even utilized as a receiver at times, adding nearly 300 yards and three more scores through the air as well.

Hampton was awarded with Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the state of Kentucky for his incredible senior campaign.

3-Star CB Mason Lewis - Basha High School (Chandler, Arizona)

There goes Mason Lewis again, 9 yards out TD run, giving Basha 27-7 lead to start 4th quarter.

Can a defensive player win Offensive MVP? pic.twitter.com/a0vUrSYCkW — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) December 7, 2025

Lewis helped lead Basha High School to its second Open state football title in the last four years, dominating Chandler High School by a score of 34-7. He was named the Defensive MVP for his performance, which included a forced fumble and recovery that kept Chandler at bay.

Though Lewis was forced to miss the first half of the season after transferring to Basha this summer, he managed to put together a strong back half of the year, and played a crucial role in helping his team secure state title glory.

While he was recognized for his defensive efforts, Lewis also saw time on offense in the state final, finishing the game with two carries for 20 yards and two touchdowns.

Through Lewis' eight appearances this season, he compiled 16 tackles with two pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception.

DL Nate Fleming - Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tennessee)

The Wildcats are CHAMPIONS!



Thank you to Coach Bentley and staff for all you have poured into these athletes all season. Thank you to our seniors for your leadership since day one!#ConquerandPrevail #BGAfootball pic.twitter.com/GJtO5iCVJw — BGA Athletics (@BGASports) December 4, 2025

Fleming, the former Columbia commit turned walk on member of the Commodores' 2026 class, was able to help lead Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee to a dominant win over fellow Vanderbilt commit Omarii Sanders and Franklin Road Academy this past week, 61-27.

He and the Battle Ground defense were able to stave off a potent offensive unit that entered last week's game averaging just over 40 points per contest.

The talented defender, through 13 games this fall, compiled 31 tackles, 11.0 TFL's and 7.0 sacks

