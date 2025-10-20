Commodores' Commits Dominate on the Gridiron
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt football staff have put together a truly impressive run on the 2026 recruiting trail, compiling 19 commitments up to this point and solidifying themselves as a true up-and-coming program.
Throughout this fall, Commodores' commits have put together some incredible performances for their respective high school football teams, but let's take a look at this past week's best.
WR Kahden Smith - Hillcrest High School (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Prattville (5-3) 38, Hillcrest (5-4) 31
Although his team fell in a close matchup with Prattville High School, 38-31, Kahden Smith was nothing short of excellent for Hillcrest. He showed off every aspect of his game en route to eight receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
The lengthy wideout, standing at 6-foot-2, 185 lbs., is a physical target with the ability to both stretch the field and dominate in open space. In the above clip from the game against Prattville, Smith's full range of skills was on display as he hauled in contested passes, burned defenders downfield and even showed off his impressive yards after catch ability.
WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau - McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
McCallie (6-2) 40, Knoxville Catholic (4-3) 22
After falling in a rivalry matchup to Baylor High School the week prior, Keeyshawn Tabuteau and the McCallie Blue Tornado bounced back in a major way, taking down Knoxville Catholic by a score of 40-22.
The Commodores' commit hauled in six receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, displaying his game breaking speed, as well as impressive physicality for a wideout standing just 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. Take a look at the clip above, and notice how Tabuteau is able to operate from almost anywhere on the field.
Through eight games this season, the Tennessee native has 26 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, and has helped his team to a 6-2 overall record.
RB Evan Hampton - Owensboro High School (Owensboro, Kentucky)
Owensboro (6-2) 54, Muhlenberg County (4-4) 0
Evan Hampton has been absolutely dominant all season for Owensboro High School, and this past week was no different as the Commodores' commit ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries in a 54-0 win over Muhlenberg County High School.
He showed off his power, speed and agility, running over defenders when necessary and breaking off long runs to the outside when the opportunities were present. In each of the plays from the above clip, a different aspect of Hampton's game is on display.
The first shows his speed, the second his contact balance and the third shows off his incredible strength as he buries a would be tackler at the goal line en route to his own touchdown carry.
Through eight games this season, Hampton has 905 rush yards and 12 touchdowns on 95 carries, and has been a key piece in his team's 6-2 overall record.