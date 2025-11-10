Recapping Vanderbilt's Massive Recruiting Weekend
Vanderbilt, sitting at 8-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play, is experiencing one of its most impressive seasons in program history. The Commodores are the No. 16 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings, their first time appearing there, and have put together some of this fall's most memorable moments.
This past weekend, Vanderbilt welcomed Auburn to FirstBank Stadium, riding a one game win streak over the Tigers, and extended it two for the first time since the Commodores won consecutively in 2008 and 2012.
While what happened on the field was certainly the biggest story of the day, the things that happened off of it could have just as large of an impact on the program. The Commodores welcomed an absolutely massive crop of prospects from the next few upcoming recruiting classes, giving each player a taste of what Lea and the staff have built over the last five seasons.
Many potential future Vanderbilt commits were in Nashville, ranging from those in the 2027 class, all the way to names from the class of 2029.
Take a look at which players were in town, and see how some of them reacted to their time in the Music City.
- 2027 RB Asa Barnes, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Westview High School (Martin, Tennessee)
- 2027 Iveon Lewis, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Huguenot High School (Richmond, Virginia)
- 2027 OT Luke Burger, 6-foot-7, 275 lbs. - Silverdale Baptist High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
- 2027 ATH Parker Emerson, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Brentwood High School (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- 2027 EDGE Maui Williams, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California)
- 2027 DT Jaylen Cox, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Leuzinger High School (Lawndale, California)
- 2028 QB Graham Simpson, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs. - Westview High School (Martin, Tennessee)
- 2028 QB Kingston Preyear, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Benjamin Russell High School (Alexander City, Alabama)
- 2029 OL Landon Ghea, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Milton High School (Alpharetta, Georgia)
2027 RB Asa Barnes, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Westview High School (Martin, Tennessee)
Barnes is a highly touted, 4-Star running back prospect in the 2027 class, hailing from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee, just a few hours west of the Music City. He's a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up in baseball and basketball, and knows how to use his unique skill set to his advantage.
He holds offers from several other power four programs, and has even taken a visit to another SEC foe this fall, Missouri. While his commitment is likely still several months away at the earliest, the Commodores look to certainly be in the mix for his recruitment.
2027 Iveon Lewis, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Huguenot High School (Richmond, Virginia)
Lewis is a 4-Star prospect in the 2027 class, ranked by 247Sports' as the No. 38 wideout in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Virginia. He hails from Huguenot High School, one of the state's top schools, and in his freshman and sophomore seasons finished with 71 receptions for 1,736 yards and 24 scores.
With his 6-foot-2, 185 lb. frame, Lewis is a physical target with the ability to haul in contested catches with ease. Though he's just a junior, he's already shown many traits of an elite offensive weapon.
2027 OT Luke Burger, 6-foot-7, 275 lbs. - Silverdale Baptist High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Burger is a physical specimen at the tackle position. He stands an incredible 6-foot-7, 275 lbs. as just a junior, possessing one of the most impressive builds of any player in his class.
He suits up for Silverdale Baptist High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and helped his team to a 7-4 regular season record and berth in the Tennessee Division II Class 2A state playoffs. Burger and the Seahawks have already secured a round one win over Evangelical Christian, but will now face Franklin Road Academy in the quarterfinals on November 14.
2027 ATH Parker Emerson, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Brentwood High School (Brentwood, Tennessee)
Another unranked, but impressive nonetheless prospect, Emerson is a two way player from Brentwood, Tennessee. He splits time between offense and defense, serving as both a wide receiver and defensive back, and helped the Brentwood Bruins to a 7-4 regular season record this year.
Emerson's most recent outing, a 33-14 win over Rossview High School, saw him haul in two touchdown receptions. He and the Bruins take on Southwind High School on November 14 in the second round of the Tennessee Division 1 Class 6A state playoffs.
2027 EDGE Maui Williams, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California)
Williams is another unranked prospect in the 2027 class with seemingly high potential, much like Emerson and Burger. Hailing from Santa Ana, California, the 6-foot-3, 215 lb. edge rusher currently plays for Mater Dei High School, one of the top ranked programs in the entire nation.
He originally suited up for Santa Monica High School before transferring ahead of this year, and in those two years, Williams compiled 34 tackles, 2.0 TFL's, 6.0 sacks and a pass deflection.
Outside of his trip to Nashville, he has also made stops at both USC and UCLA this fall.
2027 DT Jaylen Cox, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Leuzinger High School (Lawndale, California)
Lea and the staff dipped back into the west coast to bring in Cox, a talented, but unranked prospect in the 2027 class. He hails from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California and, in eight games this season, racked up 37 tackles, 11.0 TFL's and 5.0 sacks.
While he may be a bit undersized for the position, currently, Cox has already shown flashes of elite play, and still has an entire year of development left. He is unranked for now, but could very well be a riser in the class next year.
2028 QB Graham Simpson, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs. - Westview High School (Martin, Tennessee)
Simpson, a 3-Star signal caller in the 2028 class, is the younger brother of current Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, and is teammates with another visitor from this past weekend, Asa Barnes.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 182 lbs., Simpson is a bit on the smaller size for the quarterback position, but makes up for it with incredible accuracy and decision making.
In just two years of varsity football, the former MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year has completed 77 percent of his passes for over 6,000 yards with 78 touchdowns to only three interceptions.
2028 QB Kingston Preyear, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Benjamin Russell High School (Alexander City, Alabama)
Another highly touted signal caller in the 2028 class, Preyear is a physical specimen at the position with a near perfect quarterback build. He stands 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. and is currently rated as a 5-Star prospect and is the No. 3 player at his position in the class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He already holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Colorado, Houston and many more, and has now received one from the Commodores. He originally suited up for Montgomery Catholic High School in Montgomery, Alabama where he threw for just under 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns as a freshman.
He transferred to Benjamin Russell in Alexander City this season, and paired alongside 2026 5-Star wide receiver and Alabama commit Cederian Morgan, has wreaked havoc on opposing defenses. Preyear has completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,182 yards and 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He's also been very active on the ground, adding 436 yards and two more scores.
2029 OL Landon Ghea, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Milton High School (Alpharetta, Georgia)
While a commitment from the current freshman prospect is years away at this point, Ghea is a physically impressive player who already stands at 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. Hailing from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, he already holds several major power four offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and several more.
His older brother, Ryan, was a 3-Star prospect in the 2025 class, and is currently suiting up for Auburn.