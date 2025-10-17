'This is One of the Best Programs in the County,' 2027 QB Luke Babin Speaks on Commitment to Vanderbilt
The Vanderbilt coaching staff has ben extremely successful on the 2026 recruiting trail throughout this fall, so much so that the Commodores have even been able to begin focusing on the 2027 class as well.
This weekend, as Vanderbilt takes on LSU at home in FirstBank Stadium, the Commodores' lone 2027 commit will be in town for his second visit of the year. Luke Babin, an impressive signal caller from the upcoming class, took to social media on Tuesday ahead of the game to announce his trip.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 lbs., Babin is currently ranked as the No. 28 quarterback in the class and the No. 51 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He's completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 1,786 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven games for Woodville High School this season.
Babin anounced his commitment to the Commodores in September, and is now set to return to campus for the first time since his decision. He spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his relationship with the coaching staff at this point in his recruitment, as well as what he's been most impressed by with the Commodores this year.
Babin mentioned Vanderbilt quarterback coach Garrett Altman as one of his main points of contact, saying, "Vanderbilt and coach [Garrett] Altman have been in contact with me every week. We've been in touch ever since they came to Woodville last spring."
He continued, discussing what's impressed him so far this year, "I'm very impressed with Vanderbilt's season. This is one of the best programs in the country. They have high standards, and expect to win every Saturday. It's a great atmosphere."
Finally, Babin dove into what drove his decision to commit to the Commodores. The lengthy quarterback prospect chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and many more.
He said, "The coaches and the players, and I really like coach [Clark] Lea, coach [Garrett] Altman and coach [Tim] Beck. I loved what they had to say about their vision for the program and I think I can develop to my highest potential with them."
He also shared a bit of his reaction from his first campus trip, adding, "I really enjoy Nashville, the campus and the atmosphere."
Though Babin is the lone commitment in the 2027 class, the Commodores are expecting a major crop of potential prospects for the upcoming game against LSU.
Visitors for Vanderbilt v LSU
2027 4-Star ATH Lawrence Britt
2027 4-Star QB Andre Adams
2027 QB Reign Illian
2027 WR Branden Sharpe
2028 OT Dante Wade
2029 QB Ty Snell