Vanderbilt Adds More Visitors to Growing Weekend Group
Alongside the best start to a season in arguably all of program history, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt football staff have remained incredibly active on the recruiting trail throughout this fall.
This week, as the Commodores prepare to take on the 5-1 LSU Tigers at home in FirstBank Stadium, many potential prospects, as well as some current Vanderbilt commits, are preparing for their visits to Nashville.
On Thursday, two new players joined the Commodores' recruiting radar as 2027 quarterback Reign Illian and 2028 offensive tackle Dante Wade announced their upcoming plans to be in town for the showdown with Brian Kelly's squad.
The first was Illian, an unranked prospect with impressive physical gifts, from Maize South High School in Wichita, Kansas. He shared the news on social media.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., Illian has a prototypical build for a pocket passer, and has shown many traits of that type of player. Six games into his junior season, his first as a starter, the Kansas native has led his team to a 4-2 overall record while completing 66 percent of his passes for nearly 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns.
As of now, the Commodores do not hold a commitment at the quarterback position in the 2027 class, so getting in early with a potential riser could be a smart strategy for Lea and the staff.
The next uncommitted player to announce his upcoming visit to Nashville was 2028 offensive tackle Dante Wade from Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Similarly to Illian, he shared his news on social media, saying in his post, "Excited to be in Nashville for a gameday visit."
Wade was sure to tag the relevant members of the Commodores' staff as well: Lea, offensive line coach Chris Klenakis and assistant offensive line coach Jeff Nady.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 300 lbs., Wade is potentially the most physically impressive prospect in the entire 2028 class at this point. He's helped the Baylor Red Raiders to a 6-0 record so far this season with the offense averaging 44 points per game.
So far this fall, the spectacular sophomore has only visited Ole Miss and Indiana before now taking a trip to Nashville, but a player of his caliber is sure to be a quick riser in the 2028 class, and the rest of the nation will soon take notice.
Commodores' Commit Set to be in Town as Well
Shortly after the pair of uncommitted talents announcing their upcoming visits, 3-Star wide receiver and current Commodores' commit Keeyshawn Tabuteau announced his own visit plans for October 18 weekend. He will be in Nashville as well, and took to social media on Thursday to share the news.
The 5-foot-11, 165 lb. target committed to Vanderbilt in June of this year, and has been one of the top performing players throughout the entire class this fall. He currently suits up for McCallie High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and has been nothing short of dominant this season.
Through six games, the speedy wideout is his team's leading receiver with over 389 yards and six touchdowns. He's also been excellent as a return specialist, logging nearly 150 yards so far.
The Commodores currently hold 19 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, but are seemingly working hard to continue adding talent with just over a month until the early signing period kicks off.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)