Vanderbilt Hosting Pair of Impressive Prospects for LSU Game
Clark Lea and the Commodores' coaching staff has been very successful on the recruiting trail this season, lining up visits and extending offers to talented prospects.
This weekend, Vanderbilt takes on LSU at home in Nashville on October 18, and will play host to two prospects from the two of the upcoming recruiting classes beyond the 2026 group.
The first to make his announcement of the upcoming trip to the Music City was 3-Star 2027 wide receiver Braden Sharpe from Brownsburg, Indiana. He took to social media to share the news.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 160 lbs., Sharpe is a speedy target with the ability to operate in spade underneath and rack up a lot of yardage after the catch. He is incredibly shifty and can easily make defenders miss with his smaller frame.
While he may need to bulk up slightly in order to handle the rigor of the SEC, the Indiana native has already shown to be an impressive, high ceiling type of player.
He is ranked as the No. 67 wideout in the class, and the No. 8 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
The next player to make his announcement was 2029 quarterback Ty Snell, who similarly took to social media to share the news.
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Snell already has many of the physical tools to play the position at a high level. He stands at 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. as just a freshman, and has been able to show off his big time arm throughout his first season of varsity football.
In six games for Allen High School in Texas, which is well known for producing Kyler Murray, Snell is 39-of-57 through the air for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also added nine carries for 59 yards as well on the ground.
The Commodores are currently ranked among the top 50 in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, and look to be in the midst of one of the program's best runs both on and off the field in recent memory.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)