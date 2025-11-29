Vanderbilt Adds Commitment from Local 4-Star Prospect
Just 24 hours after signing head coach Clark Lea to a massive extension Vanderbilt received even more good news as the Commodores landed a commitment from one of the top local prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
4-Star linebacker Omarii Sanders from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville officially committed to Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 29, according to Rivals. The 6-foot-3, 210 lb. prospect is now the second commitment of the class for Lea and the staff, joining 3-Star quarterback Luke Babin.
Sanders chose Vanderbilt over offers from the likes of Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri and many more high level Power Four programs.
He is ranked as the No. 4 linebacker in the class and the No. 3 player in the Volunteer State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. In his three seasons with Franklin Road Academy, Sanders has seen time all over the field, showing off his incredibly wide range of skills. He is a truly dynamic prospect that should bring a high level of versatility to the Commodores' defense.
Sanders is a rangy defender, using his impressive skill set to dominate opposing offenses in multiple different ways. He's extremely quick off the edge as a pass rusher, but also has enough athleticism to drop into coverage and follow a receiver deep downfield to make a play.
Take a look at a few of his highlights from this season so far below. Notice how in the first clip, Sanders blitzes off the edge to deliver a bone crushing hit on the quarterback, but on the final play, tracks a deep ball almost 40 yards downfield to make an impressive interception.
As a junior this season, he has helped lead his team to an impressive 11-1 record so far with a berth in the Tennessee Division II Class AA state championship. Franklin Road is set to face off against Battle Ground Academy on December 4 for a chance to win its first state title since 1991.
While there is still quite some time until Sanders arrives on campus, Commodores' fans should be very excited for the high ceiling prospect. As just a junior, he's already shown many of the intangibles of an elite defender, but beyond that, has shown off some impressive nuance to his game in how he's able to operate in both coverage and the run game.
With now two commitments, Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have an excellent jump start on the 2027 class, but will need to continue recruiting at a high level if they want to sustain this season's success.