3-Star 2027 QB Luke Babin Commits to Vanderbilt
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have been extremely successful on the 2026 recruiting trail, so much so that the Commodores have even been able to turn some attention to the class of 2027.
This week, Lea's efforts began to pay off as Vanderbilt landed its first commitment of the 2027 class, adding 3-Star quarterback Luke Babin from Woodville, Texas. He took to social media on Wednesday, September 24 to share the news.
"Excited to announce my commitment to [Vanderbilt]," Babin wrote in his post, "Grateful for my family, coaches and teammates who've supported me on this journey. Thank you to [Clark Lea, Tim Beck Garrett Altman]. Ready to grow and make Commodore nation proud."
Standing at 6-foot-2, 175 lbs., Babin has an impressive build for a player in just his junior season. He is ranked as the No. 27 quarterback in the class and the No. 53 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Through just four games as a junior for Woodville High School this season, Babin has completed 64 percent of his throws for 915 yards and eleven touchdowns. He's also added 24 rush attempts for 277 yards and four more scores.
On top of his prowess on the football field, Babin is also prolific in track and field. According to MileSplit, he posted an impressive 22.68 second 200 meter dash in 2025, and in 2024, a 14.47 second time in the 110 meter hurdle.
The Texas native is Vanderbilt's first commitment of the class, but the Commodores have been extremely active on the recruiting trail, lining up visits and extending offers.
2027 Vanderbilt Football Visitors
- 4-Star TE Malik Howard, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Oak Ridge High School (Oak Ridge, Tennessee)
- 3-Star S Kenneth Simon II, 6-foot-2, 198 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- ATH Romel Koon, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- OL Xavier Yelder, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)