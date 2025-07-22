Vanderbilt Among Top Schools for 2027 QB Ben Musser
Vanderbilt received a bit of good news on the recruiting trail this week as one of the Commodores' top targets in the 2027 class officially narrowed his list of top schools and locked in a commitment date.
4-Star quarterback Ben Musser from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia took to social media on Monday to announce his top four schools as well as name his commitment date. The 6-foot-2, 195 lb. signal caller will choose between Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Purdue on July 31.
Ranked as the No. 22 quarterback in the class, according to Rivals, Musser is an athletic prospect with the ability to beat teams with both his arm and legs. As a sophomore in 2024, the Georgia native threw for just over 1,400 yards with 15 touchdowns and also added nearly 800 yards and eight more scores on the ground.
He helped lead the Prince Avenue Christian Wildcats to a 10-4 record and a berth in the Georgia Private School State Championship where they ultimately fell to the Lions of Hebron Christian Academy, 56-28.
As of now, the Commodores have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 class, so adding a player of Musser's caliber would be an excellent starting point for Clark Lea and the staff. Several of the top prospects from the state of Tennessee in next year's class are at the wide receiver and running back position, so landing a signal caller this early could bode well for the rest of the group.