Vanderbilt Hosting 4-Star TE Malik Howard for Season Opener
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff are expected to welcome one of the top tight end prospects in the 2027 recruiting class for a visit during the season opener against Charleston Southern on August 31.
4-Star prospect Malik Howard from Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee took to social media on Friday to announce his plans for the upcoming weekend, confirming the trip to Nashville.
The 6-foot-4, 225 lb. prospect picked up an offer from the Commodores in June of 2024, and has actually been in Nashville once before, making the trip last season for Vanderbilt's opener against Virginia Tech.
Howard is ranked as the No. 8 tight end in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is a dynamic target, bringing unique athleticism to the position with his ability to stretch the field.
Similar to current Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, Howard is able to both block effectively and dominate in the passing game. As a sophomore for Oak Ridge he hauled in 32 receptions for 389 yards and six touchdowns, and this season he is already on pace to top his previous numbers.
Through just a single game, Howard has 5 catches for 44 yards and a score, helping his team to a 28-13 win over Clinton High School.
The dynamic Tennessee product currently holds over 20 scholarship offers from power four programs, several of which are among the top teams in their conference, so Lea and the staff will have their work cut out for them if they hope to land Howard's commitment.
Other Visitors This Weekend...
Vanderbilt is also expected to welcome 2027 tight end/defensive end William Umsted for an unofficial visit on August 31. The 6-foot-3, 245 lb. prospect is unranked currently by major recruiting outlets, but has excellent size for the position in just his junior year.
He took to social media as well to share the news.
Hailing from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tennessee, Umsted is a multi-sport athlete, suiting up for both football and basketball. He plays tight end and defensive end on the gridiron and is a punishing paint presence for his team on the basketball court, using his size and strength to his advantage.
2026 Vanderbilt Football Commits
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)