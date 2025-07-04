Vanderbilt Earns Commitment from 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith
More good news rolled in for Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff on Friday as the Commodores yet again added a talented prospect to the already impressive 2026 recruiting class.
3-Star offensive tackle Mitchell Smith from Picayune Memorial High School in Mississippi officially committed to Vanderbilt, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 320 lb. prospect chose the Commodores over Alabama and Florida State, becoming Clark Lea's 15th commitment of the class.
The Mississippi native is ranked as just the No. 68 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but his unique blend of size and athleticism make him a seemingly underrated talent.
His massive frame is obviously helpful in moving around defenders, especially at the high school level, but Smith's footwork and ability to stay in front of defenders is what sets him apart as a prospect.
As a junior in 2024, Smith helped guide the Picayune Memorial Maroon Tide to an 11-3 record and berth in the semifinals of the state playoffs.
While the Lea and the staff have certainly been on an impressive recruiting run throughout the summer, offensive line has gone a bit neglected. Adding a player like Smith, who is just the second offensive lineman of the class, is a massive addition to a strong class otherwise.
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)