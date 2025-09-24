Vanderbilt Baseball Flips 2026 Prospect James Tronstein from Stanford
Vanderbilt baseball added another elite player to its already strong recruiting class this week, flipping a prospect from Stanford that had been committed for over a year.
James Tronstein, a highly touted middle infielder/outfielder from Los Angeles, California took to social media on Tuesday, September 23 to announce his commitment to the Commodores.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 175 lbs., Tronstein is a dynamic talent with a high offensive ceiling. He is now the eleventh top-100 ranked talent in Vanderbilt's 2026 class, according to Perfect Game.
He currently suits up for Harvard Westlake High School which is ranked as one of the top teams in the state of California. Tronstein also previously spent time with Team USA, beginning with the developmental program before making the jump to 15U in 2022 and 2023.
Across his time with Team USA, the California native batted .362 and was a key piece of several massive team wins over the likes of Cuba, Puerto Rico and many more.
A bit of Tronstein's impressive ability at the plate can be seen in a social media video posted by Shooter Hunt from Prep Baseball in July of this year.
"Barrel after barrel with controlled aggression," Hunt said, "One of my [favorite] prospects in the class. Dynamic athlete with polish and versatile defend tool."
As of now, Vanderbilt holds 22 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class which is ranked as the top in the nation. The Commodores are looking this season to build on a strong 2025 season in which Vanderbilt won the SEC Tournament, but fell in the Nashville Regional.
2026 Vanderbilt Baseball Commits
- OF Eric Booth, Jr. 6-foot, 207 lbs. - Bassfield, Mississippi
- SS Aiden Ruiz, 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Queens, New York
- LHP Bo Holloway, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Nolensville, Tennessee
- RHP Joseph Contreras, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia
- SS Keon Johnson, 6-foot-2, 196 lbs. - Macon, Georgia
- OF Noah Wilson, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Ooltewah, Tennessee
- SS Gunner Skelton, 6-foot-, 195 lbs. - Columbia, Tennessee
- 1B Collin Bland, 6-foot-3, 240 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee
- LHP RJ Cope, 6-foot-8, 250 lbs. - Lawrenceville, Georgia
- SS Luke Williams, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Murrysville, Pennsylvania
- LHP Sean Duncan, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
- RHP Hudson Alpert, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. - Denver, Colorado
- RHP David Hinojosa, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Corona, New York
- RHP Jimmy Huard, 6-foot-3, 207 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida
- SS Jackson Melconian, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Malvern, Pennsylvania
- RHP Keller Bradley, 6-foot-6, 202 lbs. - Yardley, Pennsylvania
- RHP Eli Herst, 6-foot-5, 205 lbs. - Seattle, Washington
- 3B Kaleb Taylor, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Bronx, New York
- OF Michael Holt, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee
- RHP AJ Calio, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - West Chester, Pennsylvania
- LHP Jameson Napper, 5-foot-11, 199 lbs. - Thompsons Station, Tennessee
- OF James Tronstein, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Los Angeles, California