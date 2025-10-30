Vanderbilt Extends Offer to Brother of Alabama QB Ty Simpson
Although Vanderbilt is in the midst of arguably the toughest stretch of its 2025 schedule, taking on three ranked teams the last three weeks with another on the way in No. 20 Texas, the Commodores' staff has remained incredibly active on the recruiting trail, lining up visitors and extending offers to talented prospects.
This past week, Vanderbilt sent out six new scholarship offers to prospects from both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes, one of which is the brother of a current SEC quarterback.
Graham Simpson, who's brother, Ty, has led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a 7-1 record this season, took to social media on Wednesday, October 29 to reveal his offer from the Commodores' coaching staff.
Simpson is a 3-Star quarterback prospect in the 2028 class, ranked as the No. 9 player at his position and the No. 5 player overall in Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He suits up for Westview High School in Martin, TN where he's led the Mustangs to an impressive 8-0 record this season.
As a freshman in 2024, the 5-foot-11, 182 lb. signal caller led his team to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Tennessee 3A State Championship game. He completed over 75 percent of his passes for 4,135 yards and 57 touchdowns to just a single interception, and was named by MaxPreps as the National Freshman of the Year.
Other Prospects Reveal Commodores' Offers
Outside of Simpson, Vanderbilt sent five other offers out this past week, one of which was to a fellow 2028 prospect and the others to names in the 2027 class.
The first was 2028 5-Star safety Phoenix Evans from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. Like Simson, he took to social media to share the news as well.
Evans is one of the highest ranked prospects in the 2028 class, checking in at No. 3 for his position and No. 23 overall in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands at 5-foot-10, 160 lbs., and has already displayed many of the traits of an elite player, including his speed and athleticism, as well as his instincts in coverage. He's lined up all across the defensive back and has the range to lock down receivers from anywhere on the field.
Next was 4-Star 2027 cornerback Kei'Shjuan Telfair from Euclid, Ohio. He also shared news of his offer on social media, saying in his post, "After a great conversation with [Coach Jamaal Richardson and Kendall Lawson], I'm blessed to receive an offer from Vanderbilt."
Telfair is a 6-foot, 160 lb. defender ranked as the No. 29 cornerback in the nation and the No. 7 player in Ohio, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Miami and many more.
The fourth player to receive and offer from Vanderbilt this week was another 4-Star cornerback, Emerson Lewis, from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.
With a 5-foot-10, 185 lb. frame, Lewis ia ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 31 player in the class and the No. 35 player in the state of Georgia. This season for Calvary Day, Lewis has racked up 37 tackles, three of which went for a loss, as well as an interception, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
Next was 3-Star athlete prospect Cristian Mbamarah from Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colorado. He's seen time at both wide receiver and defensive back, and as a junior this year for Cherokee Trail compiled just under 200 yards of total offense with two touchdowns as well as 24 tackles, an interception and a pass deflection.
Finally, the last player this week to pick up a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt this week is a prospect that has received a lot of Power Four interest throughout this fall, 4-Star defensive lineman Karlos May from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
The 6-foot-3, 305 lb. prospect is one of the most physically impressive defensive linemen in the class and is ranked as the No. 25 player at his position in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama.
He holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Florida State and many more.